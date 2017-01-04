NIQS President Blames Quacks For Poor Building Projects

The President of Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Mrs. Mercy Iyortyer has blamed quacks for the poor state of construction and building projects across the states even as she pleaded with the federal government to engage quantity surveyors for prudence in projects management.

The president, who stated this in Abuja at the second Quantity Surveyors Job fair organized by the Institute, drew the attention of governments on the need to utilise the services of professionals during projects planning for efficient growth and development of the country.

According to her, “NIQS are specifically trained to handle financial probity and to achieve value for money in the conceptualisation, planning and execution of construction projects in such a way that the government will make profits at the long run.

Iyortyer further said that the fair was another opportunity to bring together job seekers and those in search of credible employees.

She emphasized that the institute is liaising with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity to review its agenda even as she urged job seekers to embrace diligence and be resourceful in coping with the current economic recession.

For the job seekers, “I want to urge all of you to be perfect and to bravely kick out disabilities today as the national economy are still fragile.”

The president maintained that Nigeria could overcome the current financial and unemployment crisis by utilising the services of professionals in projects planning.

According to her, “At a time like this, we need a specialised system in the management of our resources and that is why government must involve professionals for prudent management of projects.

Also, the immediate past president of the Institute and former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mallam Murtala Aliyu called on job seekers to get acquainted with innovative ways of achieving results in their chosen career

