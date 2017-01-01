Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niyonkuru, Burundi minister assassinated

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

image

Burundi minister of of water and environment, Mr Emmanuel Niyonkuru has been assassinated, continuing the cycle of violence in the tiny African country. The country’s police confirmed the death of the 54 year-old cabinet member of the government of President Pierre Nkurunziza. He was appointed minister after a long time in banking in August 2015. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Niyonkuru, Burundi minister assassinated

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.