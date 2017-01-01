Niyonkuru, Burundi minister assassinated
Burundi minister of of water and environment, Mr Emmanuel Niyonkuru has been assassinated, continuing the cycle of violence in the tiny African country. The country’s police confirmed the death of the 54 year-old cabinet member of the government of President Pierre Nkurunziza. He was appointed minister after a long time in banking in August 2015. […]
