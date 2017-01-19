Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NJC tenders petition against Ademola in court

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Justice Adeniyi Ademola

The National Judicial Council on Wednesday tendered the petition it received against Justice Adeniyi Ademola from a litigant in an FCT High Court. Ademola was among the seven Justices involved in the sting operations carried out by the Department of State Services (DSD) on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. He is standing trial alongside his […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

NJC tenders petition against Ademola in court

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.