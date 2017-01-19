NJC tenders petition against Ademola in court
The National Judicial Council on Wednesday tendered the petition it received against Justice Adeniyi Ademola from a litigant in an FCT High Court. Ademola was among the seven Justices involved in the sting operations carried out by the Department of State Services (DSD) on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. He is standing trial alongside his […]
