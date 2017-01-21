Pages Navigation Menu

NLC to occupy Health ministry over reinstatement of Dr. Uwakem

Following the reinstatement of Dr. Angela Uwakem as the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri by the Minister of State for Health, Dr OsagieEhanire notwithstanding the corruption case instituted against her by the EFCC in the State High Court, Owerri, the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC has pledged to occupy the Federal Ministry of Health until […]

The post NLC to occupy Health ministry over reinstatement of Dr. Uwakem appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

