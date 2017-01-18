NLC, TUC appeal to Bayelsa govt to pay December salaries

Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress TUC, have appealed to the Bayelsa state government to pay December 2016 civil servant salaries, to enable them meet up with their financial obligations this new year. They also lauded the state Governor Seriake Dickson for fulfilling his promises of paying the October and November salaries in […]

