NLNG floods Lagos with 13,000 tonnes of cooking gas

• NNPC, Sahara Energy tackle shortage with vessels

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) said it has started the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly called cooking, to Lagos to ease its shortage and attendant high prices.

The firm in a statement endorsed by its General Manager, External Relations, Kudo Eresia-Eke said NLNG’s LPG vessel successfully discharged 13,000 tonnes of LPG to Lagos jetty at the weekend. He added that the vessel is scheduled to return to NLNG’s facility in Bonny to reload the product.

“NLNG continues its efforts to ensure adequate supply and price stability to the market,” he added. Nigeria LNG is the sole local supplier of the cooking gas to the domestic market. LPG marketers complement such supply with imported LPG from the neigbouring countries such as Niger Republic.

Meanwhile, the West Africa Gas Ltd (WAGL), a joint venture firm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Sahara Energy will today, unveil two LPG vessels in Ulsan, South Korea that would be game changer in the LPG supply network.

It raised the hope that the supply logjam that impedes stable availability of the product would soon become history.

Its Group Managing Director, DrMaikantiBaru, who spoke at a Pre-Naming Ceremony Dinner yesterday in Ulsan, South Korea, said he was delighted that the venture which was established in 2014 had started to record success even within a short span.

NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. NduUghamadu, who disclosed this in a statement, noted that Baru said the milestone was a boost LPG business in Nigeria.

As it is customary, ships are named by the spouses of the sponsors, often referred to as “godmother of the vessels”.

In this case, spouses of the GMD and COO Gas & Power will perform the naming ceremony.

The post NLNG floods Lagos with 13,000 tonnes of cooking gas appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

