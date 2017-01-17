Nnamani, Nwobodo, others to undergo APC registration in Enugu

…as 500 PDP members defect to APC in Abia

…5 Imo PDP Reps to dump party for APC

By Emman Ovuakporie, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Dennis Agbo & Ugochukwu Alaribe

ENUGU—Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and former governor of Old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo are new members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, who will from today undergo registration as members of the party in the state.

The party’s registration is an exercise being conducted in the south east states, to update its membership, particularly with the new members who have indicated interest or have already joined the party.

Among other new entrants into the party who are also expected to undergo registration either at their various wards, local government or state party secretariat are: the immediate past Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odoh; former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uchenna Ekwe and wife of the former governor of old Enugu state, Dr. Dorothy Nwodo, among others.

Chairman of APC in Enugu state, Dr. Ben Nwoye who brief newsmen in Enugu about the exercise, noted that the party does not exclude anybody who wishes to enter the party, including the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Nwoye denied a claim that the party barred Senator Ekweremadu from joining APC, saying that the national office of the party never gave such directive.

“I will personally issue party card to anybody from Enugu state who wishes to come into the party in this state.”

500 PDP members defect to APC in Abia

Meantime, over 500 members of the PDP, in Abia State also defected to the APC in the state.

Those who defected include former Minority leader, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Humphrey Azubuike; Major Gen. Ogbonna Okoro (rtd); former Transition Committee Chairman, Bende council, Mr Ben Kalu; former member of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chidi Nwosu and Chief Uche Akwukwaegbu, among others.

Speaking on behalf of other defectors, Chief Akwukwaegbu said they decided to leave PDP for the APC because the party has failed Abia people.

According to him, “We sympathize with Abians, we regret being party to the mess they’ve been through particularly in the past nine years and that is why we have come today to apologize to them. We believe in the masses and insist that the right things must be done. The immediate past government in the state was horrible and terrible.This present government should be independent of itself and work towards tidying up the arrears of workers salary. This is why we have abandoned PDP to join APC, the moving train.

“All of us have joined the APC with 1000 supporters from the PDP. With this, only the carcass of the PDP remains in Abia.“

5 Imo PDP Reps to dump party for APC

Similarly, about five members of the House of Representatives on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Imo State may soon dump the PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Vanguard investigations revealed.

The defection according to investigations was being championed by the chairman of Imo State caucus in the House, Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe who represents Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency of the State and also member of the Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the PDP.

Rep. Igbokwe accused some PDP stalwarts in the state of trying to shut him out of the party’s meetings and activities, alleging that a former federal lawmaker in the area was making things difficult for others.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed report has it that two PDP senators from the state were part of the plot to dump the party for the APC.

