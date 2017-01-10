Nnamdi Kanu Rejects ‘Secret Trial’ in Abuja

Today is the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as the Federal High Court Abuja which witnessed a heavy security presence this morning in the federal capital city.

According to Vanguard, the embattled IPOB leader, caused an uproar at the High Court, after he appeared before Justice Binta Nyako, and was said to have rejected the application granted the Department of State Services (DSS), by Justice Nyako, on December 13, to try him secretly.

Recall that the IPOB leader’s trial was abruptly suspended last month, after he and other defendants angrily challenged the court’s decision to allow the use of “protected” witnesses.

The judge, Binta Nyako, had ruled in December that witnesses would be allowed some degree of protection. “The counsels and the defendants will see the witnesses. The witnesses will have special entrances to and outside the court,” the judge had said.

The ruling was enforced on Tuesday, with screen-guards shielding the judge, defendant and witnesses from the rest of the court as the session was held under tight security.

