Nnamdi Kanu will be released, Buhari will die – Prophet Chukwudi

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

images-4

Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Church, has released his prophecies for 2017, among which is the release of Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Addressing reporters in Asaba, Delta State, Chukwudi said the release of Kanu will lead to the actualisation of Biafra. Recall that Kanu, who […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

