Nnamdi Kanu will be released, Buhari will die – Prophet Chukwudi
Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Church, has released his prophecies for 2017, among which is the release of Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Addressing reporters in Asaba, Delta State, Chukwudi said the release of Kanu will lead to the actualisation of Biafra. Recall that Kanu, who […]
