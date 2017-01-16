Biafra: IPOB attacks MASSOB leader – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Biafra: IPOB attacks MASSOB leader
NAIJ.COM
Chief Raphael Uwazuruike, leader of Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has been accused of working with Hausa Fulani Islamic Jihadists and has betrayed the struggle for restoration of a Biafra state. Biafra: IPOB …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
