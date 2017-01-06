Nneke Somto Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016 releases her first photos for 2017
Port Harcourt based beauty queen, Nneke Somto reigning Face of CandyCity Nigeria team up with Lagos based makeup artist belle bedazzled makeovers over the weekend to produce some stunning makeup photos for 2017. Photo Credit: Mgt: @FaceOfCandyCity Beauty Queen: @Somticilious MUA: @Belle_bedazzled
