Who the President of Nigeria is? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra contestant – Vanguard

JUST when we thought we have heard the last of Miss Anambra beauty pageant mess, after the harried one concerning Miss Anambra 2015 winner, Chidinma Okeke and the Anambra Broadcasting Services, the Yuletide has served us another juicy one from …
All the contestants of a pageant in Nnewi were disqualified for being beauties without brains
Nnewi beauty pageant postponed to December
Ifeanyi Ubah disqualifies beauty pageant contestants for failing President Buhari's name
