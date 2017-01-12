Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNL: Go Round FC to get new campaign – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NNL: Go Round FC to get new campaign
The Nation Newspaper
When preparations for this season's Nigeria National League, NNL season begins in Omoku, Rivers State later this month, Go Round FC players and coaches will have new habitation. This is because, as the General Manager of the club, Soni Uboh put it, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.