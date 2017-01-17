Pages Navigation Menu

NNL Vice-Chairman Magaji Dies At 52 – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NNL Vice-Chairman Magaji Dies At 52
The Independent Vice Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Abdulkadir Magaji, is dead, the Nigeria Football Federation announced on Tuesday. Magaji, also Chairman of the Kaduna State Football Association, gave up the ghost in a Lagos hospital on …
Magaji, Kaduna FA chairman, dies at 52TheCable

