NNL Vice-Chairman Magaji Dies At 52 – Complete Sports Nigeria

NNL Vice-Chairman Magaji Dies At 52
The Independent Vice Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Abdulkadir Magaji, is dead, the Nigeria Football Federation announced on Tuesday. Magaji, also Chairman of the Kaduna State Football Association, gave up the ghost in a Lagos hospital on …
