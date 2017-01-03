Pages Navigation Menu

NNN Nigeria: Nigerians warn against joining new Ponzi Scheme

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

Days after popular ponzi scheme MMM announced the freezing of its participants accounts in December 2016, a new scheme NNN emerged. National Net Navros (NNN), according to the website, is a community of ordinary people, selflessly helping each other, a kind of mutual aid. The website also clearly states that; NNN is not a bank,…

