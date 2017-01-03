NNN Nigeria: Nigerians warn against joining new Ponzi Scheme
Days after popular ponzi scheme MMM announced the freezing of its participants accounts in December 2016, a new scheme NNN emerged. National Net Navros (NNN), according to the website, is a community of ordinary people, selflessly helping each other, a kind of mutual aid. The website also clearly states that; NNN is not a bank,…
The post NNN Nigeria: Nigerians warn against joining new Ponzi Scheme appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG