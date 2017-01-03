NNN Nigeria: Nigerians warn against joining new Ponzi Scheme

Days after popular ponzi scheme MMM announced the freezing of its participants accounts in December 2016, a new scheme NNN emerged. National Net Navros (NNN), according to the website, is a community of ordinary people, selflessly helping each other, a kind of mutual aid. The website also clearly states that; NNN is not a bank,…

The post NNN Nigeria: Nigerians warn against joining new Ponzi Scheme appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

