NNPC boss: We are OPEC's largest petrol importer
Daily Trust
Nigeria is the major oil exporting country that simultaneously imports the highest volume of petrol in the world, Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr Maikanti Baru said in Abuja yesterday. Speaking at the …
