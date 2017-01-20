Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC boss: We are OPEC’s largest petrol importer – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NNPC boss: We are OPEC's largest petrol importer
Daily Trust
Nigeria is the major oil exporting country that simultaneously imports the highest volume of petrol in the world, Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr Maikanti Baru said in Abuja yesterday. Speaking at the
Oil workers reject planned sale of refineriesThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.