NNPC calls for oil product imports tenders under DSDP system

By Prince Okafor

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation yesterday called for tenders under its Direct Sale, Direct Purchase (DSDP) import model.

The DSDP model under which selected overseas refiners are allocated crude supplies in exchange for the delivery of an equal value of gasoline to NNPC, started last year, replacing the controversial crude for oil product swaps and Offshore Processing Agreements.

The corporation’s spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu said, “to ensure sustainable petroleum product supply across the country, NNPC has called for tenders for the lifting of crude oil in return for the delivery and supply of petroleum products under the direct sale of crude oil and direct purchase of petroleum products.”

The post NNPC calls for oil product imports tenders under DSDP system appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

