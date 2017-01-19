NNPC Debunk Rumours Of Petrol Price Increase, Insists Of N145/L

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has enjoined motorists in Abuja and its environs, and indeed the federation, not to engage in any panic buying of petroleum products. NNPC assures motorists that the Corporation has 1.3billion litres stock of PMS, otherwise called petrol, which is sufficient to serve the nation for more than 38 days. This plea …

The post NNPC Debunk Rumours Of Petrol Price Increase, Insists Of N145/L appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

