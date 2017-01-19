NNPC Denies Increasing Petrol Price | Warns Nigerians Against Panic Buying

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has cautioned Nigerians not to engage ‎in panic buying of petrol as there was no plan to increase its price.

‎In a statement released in Abuja by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the Corporation further assured motorists that there was enough supply in stock.

Nigerians Lament As Kerosene Price Increases To N400/Litre The statement read: ”The Corporation has 1.3 billion litres stock of PMS, otherwise called petrol, which is sufficient to serve the nation for more than 38 days. ”This plea comes on the heels of reports that some motorists have begun panic buying of petrol, following rumours that the government is about to increase the pump price of the white product from N145 per litre.

‎

”NNPC wishes to assure Nigerians that there is no iota of truth in the rumour that government is scheduled to adjust pump price of petrol. ”Indeed, with the resumption of production by the Corporation’s three refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri, complemented by imports, there is enough stock of petrol‎, diesel and kerosene.” Nigerians Decry As Kerosene Scarcity Hits Nsukka | Product Now N300 Per Litre

The post NNPC Denies Increasing Petrol Price | Warns Nigerians Against Panic Buying appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

