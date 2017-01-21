NNPC invites bids for petroleum products imports
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has issued an invitation for bids under its model of direct sale of crude oil and direct purchase of petroleum products (DSDP). Under the DSDP scheme, foreign refiners receive Nigerian crude oil supplies in exchange for the delivery of an equal value of refined oil products to NNPC. “NNPC shall provide…
