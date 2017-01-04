NNPC names 39 crude oil off-takers for 2017/2018
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday released names of 39 bidders for the sale and purchase of Nigerian crude for 2017/2018. Announcing the results on its Website, the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, said the contract would run for one year effective from Jan. 1 for consecutive 12 circles of crude oil allocation.
