NNPC: Nigeria’s Refineries Resume Production Of Kerosene, Diesel

The three refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, and Warri of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have resumed production of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), otherwise known as diesel and kerosene respectively.

This disclosure was made by the Managing Director of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), Engr. Solomon Ladenegan, while speaking on the production level of the Warri refinery.

Ladenegan also said the plant had been doing well since the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) was revved up on Saturday, 7 January 2017.

He added that the refinery resumed production last Saturday at about 10:22hrs, with the plant’s CDU functioning.

The refinery MD stated that the plant now refines 2 million litres of kerosene and 3 million litres of diesel daily.

“This morning, we have pumped the products to PPMC and they have started loading. They are going to load up to 1 million litres of DPK and AGO. The products are there in the tank and we are doing everything to get them to the market,” Ladenegan said.

The resumption of refining of AGO and DPK is expected to balance the disequilibrium in demand and supply of the white products being experienced in recent times in parts of the Country.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), Dr Bafred Enjugu, said Port Harcourt Refinery was producing 3 million litres of AGO daily, in addition to millions of DPK being churned out by the refinery daily.

Enjugu enthused that his operators were thrilled having rehabilitated the old Port Harcourt Refinery where production of AGO was being carried out by themselves without foreign expertise deployment.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna Refinery has also roared into action, producing millions of litres of white products to ease out the situation in supply and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

The post NNPC: Nigeria’s Refineries Resume Production Of Kerosene, Diesel appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

