NNPC officials corrupt, they extort us – Oil marketers

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NNPC logo

Oil marketers have accused officials of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of extortion. The Vice President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Abubakar Dankingari said it was unfortunate that the NNPC officials were sabotaging Federal Government’s genuine intentions. Dankingari said kerosene was still at a high price as marketers were facing serious […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

