Oil marketers have accused officials of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of extortion. The Vice President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Abubakar Dankingari said it was unfortunate that the NNPC officials were sabotaging Federal Government’s genuine intentions. Dankingari said kerosene was still at a high price as marketers were facing serious […]
NNPC officials corrupt, they extort us – Oil marketers
