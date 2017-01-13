Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC proposes hike in royalties, scrapping of incentives

NNPC proposes hike in royalties, scrapping of incentives
Vanguard
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, called for an increase in royalties across all categories in the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract, PSC, in the petroleum industry. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by …
