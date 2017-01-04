NNPC Publishes Winners Of 2017/2018 Crude Term Contract
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has published the list of successful bidders for the 2017/2018 crude oil term contract.
This was announced by the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) of the corporation, Mr. Mele Kyari.
It was gathered that the list consists of 39 winners with 18 Nigerian companies, 11 international traders, five foreign refineries, three national oil companies (NOCs) and two NNPC trading arms.
According to Kyari, said the contract would run for one year effective January 1, 2017 for consecutive 12 circles of crude oil allocation.
