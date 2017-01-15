Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC resumes loading of petroleum products as kerosene scarcity continues

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

nigerians-in-a-tight-queue-to-buy-kerosene-at-nnpc-station

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“This queue is terrible, and the cost of refilling gas too is now slightly increased.”

The post NNPC resumes loading of petroleum products as kerosene scarcity continues appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.