NNPC resumes loading of petroleum products, nationwide – Ughamadu

Ndu Ughamadu,the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says the corporation has resumed loading of petroleum products in all its depots nationwide.

Ughamadu made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the resumption of activities at the depots across the country followed the suspension of strike by the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers,(NUPENG).

He further said that the current petroleum products, stocked for supply by the corporation, would be sufficient for over 37 days.

According to him, with the resumption in production of diesel and kerosene by the nation’s three refineries, Nigerians can be assured that the current seamless flow of petroleum products will be sustained.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs further assured Nigerians that NNPC would sustain the prevailing harmonious relations with industrial unions.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians not to engage in panic buying, promising that there was adequate supply of petroleum products nationwide.

Ughamadu also called on members of the public and stakeholders to refrain from any act capable of impeding the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country.

The post NNPC resumes loading of petroleum products, nationwide – Ughamadu appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

