NNPC Says No Product Price Increase, Warns Against Panic Buying

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation wishes to enjoin motorists in Abuja and its environs, and indeed the federation, not to engage in any panic buying of petroleum products. NNPC assures motorists that the Corporation has 1.3billion litres stock of PMS, otherwise called petrol, which is sufficient to serve the nation for more than 38 days.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

