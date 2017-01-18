NNPC Says No Product Price Increase, Warns Against Panic Buying
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation wishes to enjoin motorists in Abuja and its environs, and indeed the federation, not to engage in any panic buying of petroleum products. NNPC assures motorists that the Corporation has 1.3billion litres stock of PMS, otherwise called petrol, which is sufficient to serve the nation for more than 38 days.
