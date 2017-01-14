Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC, Schlumberger partners on frontier exploration

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC has partner the Schlumberger to develop state-of-the-art technology to intensify search for commercial hydrocarbon deposits in Chad basin. NNPC in a statement signed by the Group General Manager Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu noted that Dr Babatunde Adeniran, the Chief Operating Officer, COO Ventures, made the promise. The statement said […]

