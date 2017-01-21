NNPC takes delivery of two gas carriers – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
NNPC takes delivery of two gas carriers
Daily Trust
The West African Gas Ltd (WAGL), a joint venture company of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Sahara Energy, has taken delivery of two Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) carriers. The Group General Manager Group Public Affairs …
