NNPC targets 60% local refining capacity by end of 2017 – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Business


NNPC targets 60% local refining capacity by end of 2017
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said that it will reduce petroleum products importation by boosting the capacity utilisation of local refineries to 60 per cent by the end of 2017. The NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti
