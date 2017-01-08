NNPC Targets 60% Local Refining Capacity for 2017

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has commenced moves to reduce products importation by boosting the capacity utilization of the refineries to 60 per cent by the end of 2017. This was disclosed by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, during a courtesy call on him by the Board and Management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust Newspapers, led by its Chairman, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf. Briefing the Daily Trust delegation, Dr Baru explained that NNPC was keen on ending product importation in a few years and that a concrete plan was on ground to achieve that.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

