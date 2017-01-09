NNPC Targets 60% Local Refining Capacity In 2017

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has commenced efforts to reduce product importation by boosting the capacity utilisation of the nation’s refineries to 60 per cent by the end of 2017.

“We are putting together various programmes to ensure that we achieve at least 60 per cent local refining by the end of this year. It is the procedure, or methodology, that we are changing a little bit; we are focusing on the process licensors to come and audit our processes and they have already started auditing most of our process units in the various refineries, the group managing director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, said.

Baru who was addressing the board and management of Media Trust Ltd, publishers of Daily Trust, led by its chairman, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, when they paid him a courtesy call, explained that NNPC was keen on ending product importation in a few years, adding that there is a concrete plan on ground to achieve that.

“We hope if we do all these systematically, we should be able to get about 60 per cent level of capacity utilisation by the end of this year or, at worst, by the first quarter of 2018 and get to 80 per cent by the end of 2018 so that we would locally be able to supply half of our Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) requirements,” he said.

The group managing director further stated that this is in addition to other efforts in terms of other refineries coming in place, and added that Nigeria should be able to quit importation in a few years.

He urged the media to help in enlightening the public on the dangers of pipeline vandalism which, he said, had become a drain on the nation’s economy.

On its part, Media Trust Ltd commended the NNPC for its excellent performance in discharging its fiduciary responsibilities.

The leader of the delegation, Yusuf, said the NNPC management under Dr Baru deserved accolades for the good work it was doing for the country.

“We are here, as stakeholders in the media and the economy, to say that we appreciate the work you are doing and to also have the opportunity to have more insight into these works and to communicate it to the public,” Malam Yusuf said.

