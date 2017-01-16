NNPC/Sahara Energy JV Unveil Vessels to Address Gas Supply Hiccups

The supply logjam which often impedes stable availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, otherwise called cooking gas, may soon be over. The West Africa Gas Ltd (WAGL), a Joint Venture Company of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and Sahara Energy will tomorrow, Tuesday 17 January, unveil two LPG vessels in Ulsan, South Korea which promise to be a game changer in the supply network of the subsector. NNPC Group Managing Director , Dr Maikanti Baru, who spoke at a Pre-Naming Ceremony Dinner held today (Monday 16 January, 2017) in Ulsan, South Korea, said he was delighted that the venture which was established in 2014 had started to recorded success even within a short span.

