NNPC/Sahara Energy JV Unveil Vessels To Boost LPG Supply

The West Africa Gas Ltd (WAGL), a Joint Venture Company of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and Sahara Energy will unveil two LPG vessels in Ulsan, South Korea later today, and it is expected to help improve the supply network of the subsector which has often impedes stable availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, otherwise called cooking gas.

The group managing director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, described the development as a milestone which will boost the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) business in Nigeria.

A press statement signed by the corporation’s spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu said the NNPC boss disclosed this while speaking at a Pre-Naming Ceremony Dinner held yesterday in Ulsan, South Korea. He expressed delight that the venture which was established in 2014 had started to recorded success even within a short span.

As it is customary, ships are named by the spouses of the sponsors, often referred to as “godmother of the vessels”. In this case, spouses of the GMD and COO Gas & Power will perform the naming ceremony.

WAGL JV which was incorporated in March 2013 will serve as a vehicle for off-take, marketing and trading of Natural Gas liquids (NGLs) across Africa and beyond.

The JV is run by two companies, NNPC LNG Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NNPC and Sahara Energy’s oil and gas trading arm, Ocean Bed Trading Ltd (BVI).

The company is expected to take the delivery of two vessels – Halls 8182 and 8183 – from the renowned Korean ship building company, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Limited.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

