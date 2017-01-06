No Bid Made For Celtic’s Moussa Dembele

Celtic have received no offers for forward Moussa Dembele and have no intention of selling him during the January transfer window

Earlier in the day reports emerged that West Ham had launched a £20m bid for the France U21 international.

Dembele only joined Celtic in the summer on a four-year deal and has since scored 19 goals for the Scottish club

English Premier League side West Ham are in the market for a striker, and have had a £6m offer rejected for Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe.

The Hammers are also interested in Brentford forward Scott Hogan, but have had a bid of £10m turned down.

