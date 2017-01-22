‘No country on earth can stand Nigeria in terms of wealth’

Some youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the Federal Government to give more attention to dynamic leadership.

The youths said dynamic leadership would make positive change in the growth of the country.

They expressed themselves during an interactive session at the Unity Fountain on Sunday in Abuja.

They said that a dynamic leadership that involves the youths would be the bedrock of true development in Nigeria and in Africa as a whole.

Mr Linus Okore, President, Guardians of the Nation International (GOTNI), advised that young people should be given an opportunity to be part of leadership development process that would focus on the power of enterprise.

According to Okore, Nigeria cannot afford to stay where it is; we need a huge investment for these young people.

“I can tell you as an individual and as a company that we have spent millions of Naira developing these young people.

“If you make a critical mass of people who have this opportunity to be groomed and developed do you know what this country will become?

“No country on earth can stand Nigeria in terms of wealth so we must use our capacity to create wealth such that every young person is a valid and a wealth creator,’’ he said.

Okore said with a sense of justice, everyone would promote a Nigeria that was for all, adding that it is the future of the country.

Mr Ovo Otarigho, President, Impact Driven Young Leaders Initiative (IDYLI), an NGO, said most of the challenges that Nigeria was faced with as a country trickled down from older generations.

“If we focus on the younger generation we are sure that we are sustaining a bright future for Nigeria.

“Leadership cannot be gotten in the comfort of your house; you have to be on the streets, office and classroom to make a difference; that is how leadership grows.

“It grows from active engagement in civic duties; we cannot neglect that as young people.’’

Otarigho called on the youths to be accountable wherever they found themselves and in whatever they do.

“That is how you can build a trust worthy leadership. You must be serous in whatever task you are given,’’ he said.

