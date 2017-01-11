No crisis in APGA; we’ll win Anambra again —Oye

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA — NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has said there is no crisis in the party ,adding the party is the most peaceful in the country.

Oye also said there was no threat over Anambra governorship position in the election that is coming up later in the year, insisting that the party is rooted in the state and would win.

Oye, who spoke, yesterday, in Umuahia, insisted that he remained the national chairman of the party and that APGA is the only party in the country with an ideology and, therefore was able to withstand storms.

“There is no wrangling in APGA; it is the most peaceful party in Nigeria and the only party with an ideology. We have no need to join any mega party as being rumoured,” Oye said.

He said the party was not threatened in the 2017 Anambra governorship election.

Recall that the APC leader in Anambra State and Minister of Employment and Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, had recently asked Governor Obiano to begin to pack his belongings out of Anambra Government House, boasting that the All Progressives Congress, APC, would take over the state this year.

Oye, however, dismissed the boast, saying Governor Willie Obiano has done very well for the people to vote for him again.

He said: “There is no threat to APGA in Anambra State. Anambra governor, for instance, paid all workers in the state on December 20, 2016.

“Again, every community in Anambra State chose the project they want the government to execute and in June this year, there is going to be contract for projects running into N100 billion in all the communities.

“In Anambra State, there was no armed robbery or kidnapping throughout the Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

Anambra sons and daughters who returned from across the country and outside had nothing to fear”, Oye said.

He said that Abia State would have fared better under an APGA government even as he described the last council elections in the state as a sham.

“There was no election in Abia State, so it is not fair to say that APGA did not do well in the local government election”, APGA National chairman said.

