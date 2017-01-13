Solution to Dollar scarcity: Be more creative to earn more, Presidency urges Nigerians – Vanguard
|
Toronto Star
|
Solution to Dollar scarcity: Be more creative to earn more, Presidency urges Nigerians
Vanguard
ABUJA-Presidency Friday night urged Nigerians to be more creative in the face of the biting economic recession to attract more foreign exchange as a means of ending the Dollar scarcity in the country. It also called for improved peace and tranquility …
Fear looms over refugee crisis amidst Gambia talks
Nigerian leader visits Gambia to urge President Yahya Jammeh to step down
A turning point for The Gambia, the smiling face of Africa?
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG