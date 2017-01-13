Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Solution to Dollar scarcity: Be more creative to earn more, Presidency urges Nigerians – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Toronto Star

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Solution to Dollar scarcity: Be more creative to earn more, Presidency urges Nigerians
Vanguard
ABUJA-Presidency Friday night urged Nigerians to be more creative in the face of the biting economic recession to attract more foreign exchange as a means of ending the Dollar scarcity in the country. It also called for improved peace and tranquility
Fear looms over refugee crisis amidst Gambia talkseNCA
Nigerian leader visits Gambia to urge President Yahya Jammeh to step downToronto Star
A turning point for The Gambia, the smiling face of Africa?South African Broadcasting Corporation
Premium Times –Corvallis Gazette Times –Anadolu Agency –Business Insider
all 34 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.