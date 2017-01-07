No drop of kerosene in Lagos – NUPENG
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Saturday lamented that there is no single drop of kerosene in any of the private depots and that of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Lagos. The National Chairman, Surface Tank Kerosene Peddlers (SUTAKEP) Branch of NUPENG, Mr. Rotimi Benjamin, disclosed this to […]
No drop of kerosene in Lagos – NUPENG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG