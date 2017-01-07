Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No drop of kerosene in Lagos – NUPENG

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

nupeng

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Saturday lamented that there is no single drop of kerosene in any of the private depots and that of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Lagos. The National Chairman, Surface Tank Kerosene Peddlers (SUTAKEP) Branch of NUPENG, Mr. Rotimi Benjamin, disclosed this to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

No drop of kerosene in Lagos – NUPENG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.