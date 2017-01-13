No faction in Ohanaeze Ndigbo – Nwodo
The newly elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Barr John Nnia Nwodo, has dismissed rumours of faction within the organization. It could be re-called that some prominent Igbo leaders had approached the court seeking a nullification of the election. However, Nwodo, who spoke during his first official assignment as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide […]
