No faction in Ohanaeze Ndigbo – Nwodo

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

nnia-nwodo

The newly elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Barr John Nnia Nwodo, has dismissed rumours of faction within the organization. It could be re-called that some prominent Igbo leaders had approached the court seeking a nullification of the election. However, Nwodo, who spoke during his first official assignment as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

