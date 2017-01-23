Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No foreign software can address challenges in Nigeria insurance sector – Atobatele – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
No foreign software can address challenges in Nigeria insurance sector – Atobatele
Vanguard
Mr. Abiodun Atobatele is the Chief Executive Officer of ATB TechSoft Solutions. In this interview, he reveals that his company has developed Ultisure to address all the peculiar challenges of the Nigerian insurance market which no foreign software can
Firm unveils softwareThe Nation Newspaper
ATB Techsoft Solutions hit Nigerian marketDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.