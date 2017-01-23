Pages Navigation Menu

No going back on closure of Abuja airport – Amaechi

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government, on Monday insisted that there is no going back on its decision to close down the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja over its scheduled repairs. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said this during the second Presidential business forum in Abuja. He stressed that the entire architecture of the airport’s runway had collapsed, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

