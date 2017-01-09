No going back on Jan. 11 warning strike– NUPENG

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has said that there is no going back on its planned warning strike scheduled to commence on January 11.

Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, the South-West Zonal Chairman of the union told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that the union had mobilised its members for the strike.

He said that the union was determined to forge ahead with the planned warning strike, which would take place on from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13.

“The warning strike notice had been given since the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that was held in Port Harcourt in December and we picked second week of January which commences from Jan 8.

“As I am speaking to you now, all zones including Lagos have mobilised to ensure the success of the strike as directed by NEC body of NUPENG.

“We are having another NEC meeting in Abuja on Jan. 10, to appraise the preparation for the planned strike and meet the government officials.

“It has been the practice of the Nigerian government to wait until the ultimatum day before they start to run from one place to other to find solutions to it.

“If this warning strike is not properly handled as we have mobilised to ensure success of our action, nobody should blame the union,” he said.

Korodo said that if the government had met the NEC of NUPENG before now, the action could have been “nipped in the bud’’.

NAN reports that NUPENG on Dec. 16 gave the Federal Government a notice of a three-day nationwide warning strike from the second week of January 2017.

The action will be taken over unresolved labour issues with multinationals operating in the oil and gas industry.

President of the union, Mr Igwe Achese, in a statement said that the decision was taken at the end of the NUPENG NEC, meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He warned that the three-day warning strike was preparatory to a nationwide strike if there was no intervention by the Federal Government.

The post No going back on Jan. 11 warning strike– NUPENG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

