No going back on sale of power assets – Fashola – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2017


Vanguard

No going back on sale of power assets – Fashola
Vanguard
ABUJA — Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has foreclosed any possibility of reviewing the sale of power assets to private investors, saying that three years was enough to judge the capability of the new owners. Fashola, at a …
