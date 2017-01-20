No going back on sale of power assets – Fashola – Vanguard
Vanguard
No going back on sale of power assets – Fashola
ABUJA — Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has foreclosed any possibility of reviewing the sale of power assets to private investors, saying that three years was enough to judge the capability of the new owners. Fashola, at a …
