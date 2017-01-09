No going back on warning strike – NUPENG
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) says there is no going back on its planned warning strike scheduled to commence on Jan. 11. Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, the South-West Zonal Chairman of the union told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that the union had mobilised its members for the strike.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG