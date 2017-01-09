No going back on warning strike – NUPENG

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) says there is no going back on its planned warning strike scheduled to commence on Jan. 11. Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, the South-West Zonal Chairman of the union told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that the union had mobilised its members for the strike.

