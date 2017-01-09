Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No going back on warning strike – NUPENG

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) says there is no going back on its planned warning strike scheduled to commence on  Jan. 11. Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, the South-West Zonal Chairman of the union told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that the union had mobilised its members for the strike.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.