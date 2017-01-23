Pages Navigation Menu

No immunity deal for Jammeh

WEST African leaders did not agree to immunity for Yahya Jammeh during negotiations that convinced Gambia’s longtime ruler to flee into exile, Senegal’s foreign minister, said yesterday. Jammeh, who is accused of serious rights violations, led his country for 22 years, but refused to accept defeat in a December election. He flew out of the […]

The post No immunity deal for Jammeh appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

