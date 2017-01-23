No immunity deal for Jammeh
WEST African leaders did not agree to immunity for Yahya Jammeh during negotiations that convinced Gambia’s longtime ruler to flee into exile, Senegal’s foreign minister, said yesterday. Jammeh, who is accused of serious rights violations, led his country for 22 years, but refused to accept defeat in a December election. He flew out of the […]
The post No immunity deal for Jammeh appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG