No increase in petrol price, NNPC warns against panic buying – Naija247news

Jan 19, 2017


Naija247news

No increase in petrol price, NNPC warns against panic buying
Naija247news
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday admonished Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of petrol as there was no plan to increase its price. In a statement released in Abuja by the Group General Manager, Group Public …
