No increase in petrol price, NNPC warns against panic buying – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
No increase in petrol price, NNPC warns against panic buying
Naija247news
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday admonished Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of petrol as there was no plan to increase its price. In a statement released in Abuja by the Group General Manager, Group Public …
No plan to increase petrol price from N145 per litre, NNPC tells Nigerians
NNPC says no plans to increase fuel price
NNPC says petrol price has not changed
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG