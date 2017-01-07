Pages Navigation Menu

No kerosene in Lagos depots, says NUPENG

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) says there is no single drop of Kerosene in any of the private depots and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) in Lagos. Mr Rotimi Benjamin, the National Chairman, Surface Tank Kerosene Peddlers (SUTAKEP) Branch of NUPENG, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. NAN reports that Kerosene was last brought to the depot on Dec.

