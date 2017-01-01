No man can solve world problems— GKS

By Oboh Agbonkhese

NIGERIANS have been told that no man can bring succour and, therefore, charged to believe in the power and care of God in these difficult times as only He can bring about peace and happiness.

Brother Godwin Ifeacho, President of God’s Kingdom Society, GKS, Church of the Living God, made the call in an address entitled Can human efforts solve the problems of mankind? delivered at the Last and Great Day of the Christian Feast of Tabernacles at St. Urhobo Square, Salem City, Warri, Delta State.

According to Bro. Ifeacho, the devil concentrates the resources of the world in a few hands and is responsible for wars, natural disasters, diseases and accidents in land, sea and air, that afflict people, so “it goes without saying, therefore, that for the problems of the world to be removed, Satan must be put out of the way.

“This can only be done by God Almighty through Jesus Christ and not by man’s intellect or power,” he added.

He said when the devil is no more, then the inequalities, injustices, wars, natural disasters in the world will be a thing of the past and man will possess a new world devoid of sorrow and pains.

Meanwhile, Chairman of GKS’ Laity, Bro. Love Ojakovo, in an interview with newsmen, said the feast was the only celebration ordained by God from the time of the Jews, quoting from Zechariah 12:14. He urged Christians to seek the true Godly teachings.

The feast, an annual eight-day festival, lasted from Sunday, December 11 to 18, 2016 and featured sermons, processions through the streets of Warri, women assembly, special thanksgiving, performances by over 50 musical groups and choirs, declaration of faith by the Laity of the Church and a children assembly.

